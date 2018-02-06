Gowdy speaks on retirement: ‘I would just rather be in the justice system’

In his first interview since announcing his retirement from Congress last week, U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy said he wants to leave after eight years representing South Carolina because he prefers a career in law.

During an appearance on CBS “Face the Nation,” Gowdy said his decision was not related to the changing culture of Congress during the Trump administration. “I was thinking of doing this two years ago, but (U.S. Sen.) Tim Scott talked me out of it,” he told host Margaret Brennan. “Tim tried this time, but my wife won… I would just rather be in the justice system.”

Gowdy admitted he once thought about becoming a judge, but said he is not leaving to take a post on the bench. “Tim and I have written a book together, we teach a class together at Clemson,” he said. “I like the practice of law. And I’m going to be content doing some mixture of those three things.”

The four-term congressman surprised many of his peers by announcing last week that he will not seek reelection this year. The 53-year-old said in a press release that he believed his skills could be “better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress.” The announcement caught observers off-guard because Gowdy had only become chairman of the House Oversight Committee in June.

When asked what he still needs to achieve in Washington, the congressman said he would like to see relationships improve in Congress. As an example, he noted some Democrats “said the nicest things” after his retirement announcement, but he did not want to name them in case because of the potential negative impact for them back home.

“That’s where we are in politics is: can you say nice things about people with whom you disagree and not hurt them politically?” he said.

The former prosecutor and Upstate solicitor was first elected to the House in 2010, unseating an incumbent Republican for the district which covers most of Greenville and Spartanburg.