USC professor: Available technology may have prevented train crash

A University of South Carolina civil engineering professor who runs the railroad engineering program at the school said, despite the deadly Amtrak crash in Lexington County on Sunday, travel by rail is still dependable.

Dmitri Rizos told South Carolina Radio Network passenger rail has a long history. “One thing that I can tell you is that the rail industry is one of the safest industries,” he said. “Rail transportation mode is one of the safest modes.”

Some concerns have begun popping up about Amtrak train travel after three fatal derailments in little more than two months. Three people were killed in December when a train debuting a new route crashed off a bridge onto an interstate in Washington. Last week, one person was killed and others injured when another train carrying members of Congress collided with a truck stalled on a road crossing. The victim in that case was inside the truck.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the signals in the area around Sunday’s crash were offline for new upgrades. In an interesting twist, CSX was installing new crash-prevention “positive train control” technology at the time.

“(Positive Train Control) is a system that, once deployed, will keep an eye on errors like this,” Rizos said.

The NTSB is investigating why a rail switch was in a position to turn the Amtrak train onto a side track where a CSX freight train was parked, rather than to continue straight ahead.

Rizos said there needs to be a takeaway from this incident. “An important lesson here is what can we do to learn from the mistakes and not repeat them in the future.”