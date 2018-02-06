Some want eye exam requirement back for a South Carolina driver license

Last year, South Carolina lawmakers removed the mandatory eye exam requirement for getting or renewing a driver’s license, but now some legislators want to backtrack and reinstate it.

The State newspaper reports 17 House members are proposing to bring back the eye exam, part of an effort by optometrists and other advocates. However, state Department of Motor Vehicles director Kevin Shwedo told the paper the exams were a waste of time and money.

Shwedo said bringing back the exams would disrupt efforts to make a visit to a DMV office quicker by reducing lines and waiting times. The agency is preparing for an estimated 4 million South Carolina drivers who will need to upgrade their licenses to comply with new federal Real ID driver’s licenses.

But lead sponsor State Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, said that it should be part of state government is to ensure the public’s safety. He believes an important and essential part of safely driving a vehicle is being able to see.

Shwedo said that other states have done away with the eye exam and have not seen an increase in car accidents. He said that anyone who can see well enough to complete DMV forms could pass the agency’s eye exam fairly easily.

South Carolina is one of 12 states along with Washington D.C., that do not require the exam when renewing a license.