Bill headed to governor would block ‘nuisance lawsuits’ against factories complying with law

A bill soon headed to the governor’s desk for his approval would protect South Carolina industries from “nuisance lawsuits” filed by neighbors upset by bad odors or noise from those industry operations.

The measure passed the House in a 86-7 vote Wednesday, less than a week after it cleared the Senate. It would prevent a neighbor to that business from suing over any odor or noise as long as the factory is following its state or federal permits.

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President Ted Pitts pushed hard for the bill. He said businesses should not face legal action because new homes were recently built near them. “With growth around the state in certain areas, a new neighborhood can’t be built next door to you and then the homeowner’s association complain that a manufacturer’s next door producing 24-hour shift work,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

But opponents argue decades of common law already protects businesses. Conservation Voters of South Carolina executive director John Tynan said the bill hurts the ability of property owners to defend themselves from egregious industrial issues.

“Shutting citizens out of their rights to participate in conversations about how to make sure they maintain their property values, quality of life and the health of their communities is just a big problem,” he said.

The bill had been stuck in the Senate since last year, but opponents eventually agreed to a compromise last week that ended the stalemate. The new version clarified the protections would not apply to manufacturers that expand or significantly alter their operations to cause problems for neighbors.

Wednesday’s vote sends the bill to the governor later this month. Gov. Henry McMaster has not specifically commented on the bill, but is expected to approve it.