Credit rating agency says House passage of bill affected SCANA credit rating

The recent House approval of a bill that would prevent SCE&G from continuing to collect money from customers to pay for the failed V-C Summer nuclear project has affected the utility’s credit rating.

SCANA sent a letter to the Public Service Commission Tuesday notifying members that Moody’s Investors Services has taken a negative credit action against the company.

“The rating action follows the South Carolina House of Representatives overwhelming passage of H 4375, a bill that, if enacted, would temporarily repeal the rates SCE&G is collecting under the Base Load Review Act (BLRA) for its abandoned nuclear investment,” Moody’s cites in its ratings rationale.

The letter says Moody’s downgraded the company’s credit rating “across the board” on Monday and it’s put SCANA and SCE&G under review for further downgrade.

“Moody’s cited the recent action of the South Carolina House of Representatives overwhelming passage of H.4375, which was designed specifically for the purpose of repealing the rates SCE&G is collecting under the Base Load Review Act. Recognizing the significance of such legislation,

Moody’s states in its press release . . .'[t]he proposed immediate reduction in revenue would have a material negative impact on SCE&G and SCANA’s cash flow credit metrics,'” reads the letter.

“For the past several months, we have expressed to South Carolina’s policymakers great concern for SCANA’s financial stability if the Legislature were to repeal SCE&G’s ability to continue recovering costs already in rates related to new nuclear construction,” said Rhonda Maree O’Banion with SCANA Public Affairs. “As a direct result of the South Carolina House of Representatives’ recent action toward preventing SCE&G from continuing to collect payments from customers associated with the nuclear construction project, and the resulting escalation of political and regulatory contentiousness, Moody’s announced it has downgraded the ratings of SCE&G and SCANA.”

The credit rating affects how much it costs the company to borrow money. The utility is required to notify the PSC of changes in security ratings.

According to the letter, the downgrade means all of SCANA’s current credit ratings are below investment grade, commonly referred to as “speculative ‘junk’ grade.”

SCE&G said the ratings could be lowered even more if the political developments continue.

“To the extent there is evidence of additional financial stress or adverse political or regulatory developments, ratings could be affected further,” O’Banion said. “The fact remains that suspending the collection of these rates would increase SCE&G’s borrowing costs, resulting in substantially higher costs for customers over the long term and creating other problems for the company, its customers, and the residents of South Carolina.”

The bill currently is under consideration of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In July, SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced they were abandoning construction of two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. Since then, legislators have been working on bills designed to protect customers from continuing to pay for the failed project through their rates.