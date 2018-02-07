Gas tax to bring millions for South Carolina road repairs

Gas tax to bring in nearly $150 million in 2018 to fix South Carolina roads.

Millions of dollars are becoming available to fix the state’s roads and bridges because of the state’s higher gas tax that went into effect in July of last year.

According to The State newspaper the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) estimates that around $149 million in new money this year. Currently the department has about $3 billion in projects underway or planned.

Last year the Legislature overrode Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of a bill that raised the state’s gas 16 cent a gallon tax by two cents a year for six years and raised other driving fees to generate money to fix the state’s roads.

When the full amount of the tax is implemented it’s estimated to bring in about $630 million a year dedicated for road repairs.

SCDOT said that the cash flow from the higher gas tax is coming in as expected. That money is put into an infrastructure maintenance trust fund used to pay ramped up roads program.

