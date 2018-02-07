SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announces run for re-election

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he’s running for re-election.

The Republican announced his re-election campaign Wednesday morning in Columbia as part of a two-day statewide tour.

“Surprise,” he said as he made the announcement.

Wilson has held the position since 2011. He was elected in 2010 as the youngest attorney general in the United States. Since then, he has addressed issues such as internet crimes against children, human trafficking, protections for domestic violence victims, and the statewide opioid crisis.

In addition to initiating 50 legal actions against the Obama Administration, Wilson also is campaigning on the prosecution of dozens of state public officials, including high-ranking members of the Legislature.

“We have investigated and prosecuted a half-dozen members of the General Assembly,” he said. “I believe that when it comes to fighting public integrity, our office has done just that. Since I was elected Attorney General, our office has prosecuted dozens of officials for violating the public trust. I was the first Attorney General to authorize a state grand jury investigation into a statewide elected official.”

Wilson is being challenged by two fellow Republicans, both of whom said they were motivated to run for the office because of the recent State House corruption investigation.

“There’s been no one in the state of South Carolina except for the staff of the Attorney General’s Office and me, who has done more to fight public corruption in South Carolina,” he said. “That is factual. Period. I will run on my record any day against those individuals.”

Wilson also said neither of his challengers has experience as prosecutors. Wilson served in the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and as Assistant Attorney General.

“I am the only person in this race who has actually ever been a prosecutor,” he said. “I am the only person in this race who has ever supervised prosecutors. I am the only person in this race who has actually prosecuted a public official or supervised the prosecution of a public official.”

State Representative Todd Atwater, R-Lexington, and Greenville Attorney William Herlong are challenging Wilson for the Republican nomination.

“They have no record to tout or promote,” he said of his opponents. “They have no experience to bring to the office. None of the other running in this office has been a prosecutor. These other folks simply don’t have a record to run on and they have no experience to tout.”

Wilson also served in the United States Army, seeing duty in Iraq. He currently is a colonel in the South Carolina Army National Guard. Click here for more information.