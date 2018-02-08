‘Apology and regret is not sufficient’ Orangeburg Massacre survivor wants state investigation into shooting

While hundreds gathered Thursday to recognize the 50th anniversary of the civil rights event known as the “Orangeburg Massacre,” one of its survivors said South Carolina still needs to do more than simply remember those killed and injured.

Cleveland Sellers was among the 27 people shot and injured when South Carolina state troopers opened fire on black student protesters at South Carolina State University on February 8, 1968. Three others — 19-year-old Henry Smith, 18-year-old Samuel Hammond, and 17-year-old Delano Middleton — died in the gunfire. Troopers later said they worried for their safety, noting one officer had been injured when someone threw a large wooden object. But other witnesses strongly dispute that gunshots were fired by anyone but the patrolmen.

Sellers was later arrested while recovering at the hospital and convicted for inciting a riot. The Justice Department prosecuted nine patrolmen involved in the shootings, but none were convicted.

Public attitudes about the shootings have shifted over the years, with the victims now largely seen as unarmed students rather than dangerous rioters. Sellers received a full pardon in 1993. But he says simply remembering the truth is not enough — the state has still never conducted an investigation into what happened.

“An apology and regret is not sufficient to heal the wounds,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “The truth has to be told.”

SC State commemorated the shootings in the school gym that is named for the three victims. Sellers’ son Bakari, a former state legislator and CNN contributor, gave the keynote address and led a discussion the massacre’s legacy and race in modern America.

“I give speeches across the country all the time and this is, by far, the most difficult I’ve ever had to do,” the younger Sellers said.

There are few signs of the shooting in Orangeburg today. A monument sits on SC State’s campus to mark the site where it happened. A bowling alley whose “whites-only” policy led to the protests in the first place sits abandoned and deteriorating, with no signs marking its significance to the Civil Rights era.

However, Sellers said he does not want to see the building rebuild into a museum. At least not until the state no longer officially considers the shootings justified. Instead, he prefers telling the next generation what happened and revealing more about one of the state’s darkest chapters in its torrid racial history.

“Hopefully, these folks will go out and generate some support and tell the story about what happened here in Orangeburg,” he said. “And tell how the state of South Carolina covered up. Then the state can correct its tragic mistake, caused by them, done by them, and now told by them.”

Sellers was able to overcome his conviction, although he could not land a job in South Carolina until his pardon. He eventually served as president of Voorhees College, a small private school roughly 25 miles west of his alma mater.