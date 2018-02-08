Health officials say flu remains widespread, 22 more deaths confirmed

South Carolina health officials say the number of reported flu deaths continued to go up in the most recent week available.

In its weekly report released Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed 22 more deaths and now eight consecutive weeks of widespread flu activity across South Carolina. 106 deaths have been reported since the state’s current flu season began. Meanwhile, 518 hospitalizations occurred in the past recorded week.

However, it did appear the number of severe cases has ebbed a bit. DHEC reported 38 deaths and more than 600 hospitalizations the previous week.

A number of hospitals across South Carolina have put restrictions on visitation due to the surge in flu patients, including Palmetto Health in Columbia and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

DHEC continues to urge individuals to get a flu vaccine, particularly those who are older or have weakened immune systems. The agency said it takes about two weeks for the body to build up immunity after receiving the vaccine.