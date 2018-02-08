Proposal to push back South Carolina’s primary date this year

As the Legislature struggles to come up with a law formalizing South Carolina’s governor/lieutenant governor joint ticket, Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, Thursday introduced a proposal to push back the date this year for the primaries. “The June primary would be change from June to July 10,” said Peeler.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2012 that puts the election of the governor and lieutenant governor on the same ticket, the first election with the combined ticket is this year and the General Assembly has not approved legislation on how the joint ticket is to be achieved. “We just can’t seem to get voting laws right in South Carolina. This is a prime example, we have had five years to deal with something that the majority of voters in this state want us to do,” Peeler said on the floor of the Senate Thursday.

The Senate passed a bill last year changing the election rules and laying out the lieutenant governor’s new role, but the House version has an amendment dealing with pay for other statewide elected officials and judges.

Peeler said the push back on the date would give them more time to work it out. “To give the Legislature at least another month to try and accomplish what we should have done years ago.”

Peeler said he is also worried about getting primary absentee election ballots in time to military members. “We can’t play with this calendar.”

Chris Whitmire of the South Carolina Election Commission told South Carolina Radio Network that it has the potential to cause some voter confusion, but work could be done to reduce that. Whitmire said their main concern at this point is knowing the rules for how governor and lieutenant governor are to file and be elected in 2018.