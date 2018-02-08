U of SC finance professor explains impact of credit rating downgrade for SCANA

Earlier this week, SCANA notified the Public Service Commission, as it’s required to do by law, that Moody’s Investors Services took a negative action against the company.

Dr. Robert Hartwig, Clinical Associate Professor, Finance Department and Director, Center for Risk and Uncertainty Management at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina said rating agencies such as Moody’s assess the risk of possible impairment of debt by businesses.

“What this is, is basically an assessment of that debt,” he said. “How likely it is believed by experts that the entity issuing this debt could potentially either go bankrupt and not be able to pay back the principal, or perhaps, not even be able to pay back, at some point, some of the interest.”

“The rating action follows the South Carolina House of Representatives overwhelming passage of H 4375, a bill that, if enacted, would temporarily repeal the rates SCE&G is collecting under the Base Load Review Act (BLRA) for its abandoned nuclear investment,” Moody’s cites in its ratings rationale.

“They’re, in effect, warning that if certain events continue to move in the direction in which they’re moving, there is an even higher degree, or higher likelihood of impairment of that debt, meaning that the company may have some difficulty either meeting its interest obligations or its principal obligations or both at some point down the line,” Hartwig said.

“If a company receives a downgrade on its debt, that means that the view is that the debt has become riskier,” he explained. “However, there are many gradations in terms of quality of debt. Typically speaking, we usually see very incremental increases or decreases.”

Hartwig said the ratings are widely looked at and used by institutional investors. Utilities are commonly included in mutual funds and investment portfolios because of their stability.

“Historically debt issued by utilities has been viewed as extremely stable,” he said. “And so the situation is noteworthy for that reason. But maintaining a high credit rating is essential for every business, and particular, for utilities. When we look at debt issued by utilities or any company, utilities are widely held, for instance, by pension funds and pension funds examine them. Banks. Insurance companies, hedge funds, you name it. Charities. All invest in debt.”

“The utility itself remains stable entity with strong cash flow, operating in a strong economy with a very large market base,” he said. “The situation is very, very unusual here in the sense that there’s been an effort to, in effect, require the utility to pay back funds that it has already collected or to see a significant reduction in future revenues that it had anticipated and issued debt in anticipation of collecting those revenues in the future.”

“What the ratings downgrade from Moody’s says is that the political environment and the regulatory environment right now is uncertain and somewhat hostile, given the current situation and it increases uncertainties,” said Hartwig.

Companies interested in buying or merging with SCE&G and SCANA will have to consider the credit rating.

“Whether it is Dominion or whether it is some other company thinking about putting in a bid for SCE&G, it is going to be the assumption of the debt and terms of the debt that could either make or break the deal,” he said. “I think there is a solution, but as is the case in heavily-regulated industries, politics do play a role. There are generally solutions but the economic solutions that make sense also have to contend with the political environment and right now a lot of the uncertainty is arising out of the political environment.”

Hartwig said it is common in heavily-regulated industries such as utilities, insurance, or banking, to examine the regulatory environment affecting firms operating in a state, but downgrades are not common.

“It is generally thought that utilities are among the most stable of all sectors with respect to debt as well as respect to stock so that’s why they are some of the most widely-held securities in the United States and around the world,” he said.

“A downside associated with the downgrade, given that the downgrade signifies a somewhat riskier profile with the entity with the debt, is that if the entity, in this case, the utility, needs to issue additional debt, it will likely have to pay higher interest rates to do so.”