U of SC finance professor explains impact of credit rating downgrade for SCANA

Earlier this week, utility holding company SCANA notified South Carolina regulators that Moody’s Investors Services took a negative action against the company, which could hurt its ability to borrow money in the future.

University of South Carolina Center for Risk and Uncertainty Management director Dr. Robert Hartwig said rating agencies such as Moody’s assess the risk of possible impairment of debt by businesses. “What this is, is basically an assessment of that debt,” he said. “How likely it is believed by experts that the entity issuing this debt could potentially either go bankrupt and not be able to pay back the principal, or perhaps, not even be able to pay back, at some point, some of the interest.”

The rating agency’s action follows the state House of Representatives overwhelming voting last week to pass H 4375, a bill that would temporarily repeal the rates SCE&G can charge customers under the Base Load Review Act (BLRA) to repay debt from the unfinished nuclear reactors.

“They’re, in effect, warning that if certain events continue to move in the direction in which they’re moving, there is an even higher degree, or higher likelihood of impairment of that debt,” Hartwig said. “Meaning that the company may have some difficulty either meeting its interest obligations or its principal obligations or both at some point down the line.”

Hartwig said the ratings are widely looked at and used by institutional investors. Utilities are commonly included in mutual funds and investment portfolios because of their stability. “If a company receives a downgrade on its debt, that means that the view is that the debt has become riskier,” he explained. “However, there are many gradations in terms of quality of debt. Typically speaking, we usually see very incremental increases or decreases.”

Companies interested in buying or merging with SCANA, which Virginia-based utility Dominion Energy is attempting to do, have to consider the credit rating.

“The utility itself remains a stable entity with strong cash flow, operating in a strong economy with a very large market base,” Hartwig said. “The situation is very, very unusual here in the sense that there’s been an effort to, in effect, require the utility to pay back funds that it has already collected or to see a significant reduction in future revenues that it had anticipated and issued debt in anticipation of collecting those revenues in the future.”

Hartwig said it is common in heavily-regulated industries such as to examine the regulatory environment affecting firms in a state. However, he said downgrades are not common.

“It is generally thought that utilities are among the most stable of all sectors with respect to debt as well as respect to stock so that’s why they are some of the most widely-held securities in the United States and around the world,” he said.