SC natural resources contribute $34 billion to state economy

South Carolina’s natural resources are responsible for an economic impact of nearly $34 billion, according to a study done by Clemson University.

A similar study done by the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina in 2009 determined the Department of Natural Resouces had an economic impact of $30 billion.

Special Assistant the Director of DNR Breck Carmichael said that money is generated by people enjoying the state’s hunting, fishing, birdwatching, boating, water sports, saltwater resources, tourism, mining and other outdoor activities.

“We think that natural resources-related activities are the biggest economic driver in the South Carolina. The numbers clearly indicate that” said Carmichael.

“Over the last seven years, the collective economic contribution of South Carolina’s natural resource-based sectors has grown by 15%. Today, the natural resource based sectors annually contribute $33.4 billion dollars economic activity and 218,719 jobs to state (sic) economy,” says the study.

Click here to read the study.

“Companies like Boeing and BMW some years ago, and Volvo very recently, when they decide to locate in South Carolina, we think one of the things they’re looking at is the quality of life for their employees,” he said. “Because we have such rich natural resources and outdoor activity- related things for people to do, it just has a great quality of life. And we think it’s a factor when they make their decision. In fact, we were told back in the day that BMW officials told Governor Carroll Campbell that very thing.”

The contributions are counted through the purchases of licenses, gear such as outdoor apparel, footwear, and firearms, outdoor vehicles like ATVs, and money spent on lodging, airfare, and souvenirs.

Carmichael said the economic impact helps the department when it’s appealing to the legislature to approve allocations for its budget.

“We have a responsibility to conserve and maintain those resources and promote them and so that’s what we do and based on the less than $30 million state budget that we get every year, we think that’s a good bang for the buck,” he said. “We make that point every opportunity that we can. Back in ’08-’09 when the economy bottomed out, we dropped to around just a little over $13 million and now we’re back up almost to 30, so of course the economy’s gotten better, certainly one factor, but I think the message is being heard of how important that natural resources are to South Carolina.”