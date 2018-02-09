SCANA agrees to pay for financial audit requested by state regulators

Power utility SCANA has agreed to pay $50,000 for a financial audit requested by South Carolina’s Public Service Commission, which is investigating if a rate reduction requested by a consumer agency would cause financial troubles for the utility.

The PSC asked the Office of Regulatory Staff to give a comprehensive audit of SCANA’s finances and potential impact if its ability to continue collecting full rates for a failed nuclear project is suspended. ORS wants the utility to stop charging customers for construction costs related to the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, which SCANA and Santee Cooper decided to abandon in July 2017.

ORS submitted its petition for rate relief in September. Ron Aiken, spokesperson for ORS, said the PSC gave the office 30 days to submit a financial review but SCANA missed two deadlines to provide the office with the financial information on which to base the review. SCE&G argues the request is not “fair and reasonable.”

“They finally turned all of their documents in to us to do a review after the close of business on January 12 at around 5:30 p.m. Everybody’s gone home,” he said. “Leaving us basically four days to put a report together based on their data to meet our deadline, which was January 19.”

The Office of Regulatory Staff report determined if the rates were rolled back, there was about a one-in-three chance SCANA would suffer bankruptcy. SCNA challenged the report to the PSC, claiming the accounting conclusions in the report are “wrong and misleading.”

“This was a process that was delayed by SCANA and then they attacked how the report wasn’t as thorough as it could have been, which it could have been had the documents been given much earlier,” Aiken said.

Aiken said ORS asked the PSC to allow for an independent CPA firm to be hired to conduct a thorough audit. State law requires SCANA to pay for the audit and allows 90 days for it.

Aiken claimed the “process was artificially prolonged by SCANA to make it as difficult as possible, in my opinion, to complete it in a thorough manner. ORS still met its deadline.”

“To clarify, SCE&G asked the ORS for an extension of the original deadline for providing information to them,” said Rhonda O’Banion with SCE&G in response. “The ORS granted SCE&G an extension to Jan. 12. The ORS informed SCE&G that they would not request an extension of the Jan. 19 deadline for their own report, which is why they limited the extension granted to SCE&G to Jan. 12. The Public Service Commission Order requesting the ORS report by Jan. 19 gave the ORS an opportunity to make a reasonable request for extension, but the ORS chose not to request an extension.”

The new deadline is March 30, “which is a long way away from our initial request for rate relief in September (2017),” Aiken said.

Once the report is reviewed by the PSC, it will hold a hearing with attorneys and witnesses from both sides. According to Aiken, ORS staff will argue that “this is a fair and reasonable request.”

All of the documents related to the issue are on the ORS website.

“In order to determine whether or not that’s a factual claim (bankruptcy), the PSC has asked for these reports and this audit to get a sense of their (SCANA) true financial condition from which they can make a determination,” Aiken said.

Virginia-based Dominion Energy has proffered a merger with SCANA. Any decision on rates would still apply if the merger is approved.

“The question is, should SCANA –or Dominion — be allowed to profit off of the financial catastrophe that they created for decades to come,” Aiken said. “Whether it’s a good idea or a bad idea, it’s what SCANA is asking. They want to keep the Base Load Review Act at all costs because it is a money-maker to an amazing degree. How this conclusion comes for the V.C. Summer project will result in whether or not lawmakers and the PSC feel that it is right and proper for the utility or whoever owns it to profit off of that failed project for decades to come or not.”