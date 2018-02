Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Power utility SCANA has agreed to pay for a full audit of its finances by a state agency

— A former House Majority Leader who pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge in December will be sentenced next week

— SC Senate signs off on the governor’s choices for two state health-related agencies

— The owner of a Manning tobacco store is accused of failing to report more than $1.2 million in sales subject to taxes