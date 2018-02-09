Some South Carolina counties suing over opioid crisis

Some South Carolina counties are suing drug companies and distributors as the opioid crisis continues to worsen across the state.

According to The Post and Courier the counties have said that it is costing them millions of dollars for health care and dealing with the crisis such as police and medical response to overdoses.

So far seven counties Jasper, Hampton, Beaufort, Allendale, Williamsburg, Spartanburg and Colleton have filed suit in state court. Horry, Dillon and Marion counties are suing in federal court. Horry County with 101 fatalities recorded the greatest number of deaths in the state in 2016. Horry County Council approved the lawsuit Tuesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster and President Donald Trump have declared a public health emergency over the crisis of opioid painkiller addiction and overdose.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control there were 616 opioid-related deaths in South Carolina in 2016.