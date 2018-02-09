Two McMaster appointees confirmed for health-related agencies

The South Carolina Senate has confirmed the governor’s choices for two state agencies, formalizing two individuals who have been leading their agencies for months already.

Gov. Henry McMaster chose to remove the “interim” tag from Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services director Sara Goldsby’s job title in May. She was promoted as acting director for the agency nine months earlier after predecessor Bob Toomey retired in August 2016. She had tried to focus the small agency’s resources on the opioid overdose epidemic since taking over the job.

McMaster also promoted internally when choosing new Department of Health and Human Services director Joshua Baker in November. Baker had been the agency’s director of operations when previous director Christian Soura announced his departure. DHHS primarily oversees Medicaid in South Carolina.

The Senate approved both nominations unanimously on Thursday.

The governor said he and Baker will join forces to identify “innovative and efficient means” for health care services in the state’s underserved areas.