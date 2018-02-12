Quinn avoids prison, gets probation as judge rejects prosecutor’s objections

A state judge declined to send a former South Carolina House majority leader to prison Monday, saying two years of probation and community service was a sufficient punishment for the proven case against him.

Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen noted former State Rep. Rick Quinn had no previous criminal record, resigned from office and effectively no longer operated his consulting business. She sentenced him to a year in prison during Monday’s hearing but instead suspended that on the condition Quinn complete 500 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.

Monday’s hearing had a tense exchange between Judge Mullen and special prosecutor David Pascoe, who had spearheaded the Statehouse corruption probe that netted Quinn and five other current or former lawmakers.

Pascoe had objected, arguing Quinn’s guilty plea two months ago was not valid. The longtime legislator admitted to a misconduct in office charge that he failed to report payments made to his family firm by the University of South Carolina, which had interests before the House at the time. Quinn said the failure to report was a mistake, but Pascoe argued Quinn never actually admitted wrongdoing. He had asked the judge to consider the litany of other evidence investigators gathered against Quinn before agreeing to drop those charges.

But Judge Mullen shut down the objection and said Quinn's guilty plea was just that. "If Richard Quinn, Jr., was the worst of the worst, why did you allow him to one misdemeanor count of statutory misconduct in office on one very limited admission?" she said. She added Pascoe had the option to appeal.

Meanwhile, Mullen also fined a business owned by Quinn’s father Richard Quinn, Sr. $2,500 for failing to register as a lobbyist. She also ordered First Impressions, Inc., to pay $3,000 in restitution. A grand jury had indicted the elder Quinn on conspiracy and illegal lobbying counts, but they were dropped as part of the guilty plea.

Former Rep. Quinn said the limited plea and corresponding sentence justified his claim all along that the case against him was motivated by political reasons. Pascoe is a Democrat, while Quinn led House Republicans. He said, if Pascoe felt the plea was invalid, then he should not have signed off on it in December. “The danger in that is it becomes more important to ‘get your enemy,’ than to really embrace what’s justice,” Quinn said after the hearing.

However, even some House members from Quinn’s own party criticized the sentence. “It is obvious misconduct in office violations continue unpunished in South Carolina,” State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson, a former judge tweeted. “This merely emboldens those who want to take advantage of the system to introduce bills and allow themselves or family members to profit through consulting &/or lobbying. No fear of punishment.”

Circuit judges in South Carolina are chosen by the legislature for six-year terms. Mullen has worked the 14th Circuit since 2006.