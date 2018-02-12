Former Clemson football player announces campaign for Secretary of State

A former special teams football player at Clemson University says he will run for South Carolina’s Secretary of State.

Air Force veteran and Upstate attorney Nelson Faerber announced Friday he has joined several other candidates who are challenging incumbent Secretary of State Mark Hammond for the seat.

“I think they see it for its potential, but what it hasn’t been in the past 16 years,” the Republican candidate said.

Faerber said he wants to make the office easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to navigate when starting their ventures.

“The first place they go to is the Secretary of State’s Office,” he said. “And so it’s incumbent upon the office to have the top of the line online and in-person resources so we can grow our small businesses in South Carolina. So, myself, I’m interested in this office because I know the impact that it can make in the state.”

Faerber’s proposed waiving fees for veterans and those with disabilities, as well as offering incentives to companies who hire them.

“I’m very passionate about modernizing government so all of the conveniences and efficiencies that we experience as a consumer, they’d be implemented into our citizen’s services,” Faerber said. “My goal, number one, is to modernize the government so we can implement new and emerging technologies into our IT systems and then, let’s focus on incentives for people who deserve them.”

Current Secretary of State Mark Hammond has indicated he will seek reelection. Besides Faerber, State Rep. Joshua Putnam, R-Powdersville, is also challenging the current Secretary from his own party. Democratic candidate and former Army major Melvin Whittenburg announced his candidacy two weeks ago.

Faerber said he would like to implement an online support program for entrepreneurs.

“We would be a small business advocate that would be working towards a resolution for the entrepreneur and they can identify problem trends and then present solutions directly to the Secretary of State for future implementation,” he said.

Faerber said the man he is today has a lot to do with the influence of Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney and his famous three rules: 1. Go to class, 2. Be a good citizen, and 3. Work hard.

While with the Air Force, Faerber deployed to Afghanistan and served as a military prosecutor and defense counselor.

“While I was in the military my responsibility was to be a legal asset to whatever commanders that I advised,” he said. “Or, when I became a defense counsel, represent airmen in the capacity to make sure their constitutional rights were preserved.”

