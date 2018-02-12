Greenville businessman joins GOP primary race for governor

A Greenville businessman and Marine veteran officially announced his candidacy for governor Monday, formalizing his campaign.

John Warren’s staff sent out a release announcing the run two months after Warren first indicated he would enter the race.

Warren told South Carolina Radio Network he wants to change the way state government does business. “I’m very frustrated with how things are being run in Columbia,” he said. “I think we need someone down there that can bring some conservative common-sense principles.”

The 38-year-old served on active duty in the Marine Corps for four years and said he led over 300 combat missions during his Iraq deployment. Warren later founded Lima One Capital real estate lending firm.

He is the fourth Republican to challenge incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. Also filing to run are Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former state environmental agency chief Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill. Three Democratic candidates — former State Rep. James Smith, Charleston activist Phil Noble and Columbia antitrust attorney Marguerite Willis — are also running.

Lacking statewide name recognition Warren said he is ready to get out and hit the pavement. “We’re going to run a very strong and robust statewide campaign,” he said. “We have built out campaign staff.”

Warren, a lifelong Republican, was born and raised in Greenville. He commanded 1st Platoon of Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines and was deployed in Ramadi, Iraq.