SC nonprofit provides free help on income tax returns

People in South Carolina can file their income tax returns for free online, or get in-person help filing them.

SC Thrive offers a free website for filing individual tax returns, special certified tax sites for in-person help or tax clinic statewide. It’s part of the mission of SC Thrive.

“The mission of SC Thrive is to assist South Carolinians with the use of technology with our computer access and other available resources that can lift South Carolinians from crisis to self-sustainability,” said Richard Moses, SC Thrive Senior Regional Director.

For people who may not have filed their income tax returns in several years, SC Thrive can help them file going back the last three years.

“They can actually do it themselves or they can actually go out and find a tax site in the area, in the state. They can actually have a counselor sit down with you face-to-face there, too,” Moses said.

SC Thrive offers free programs for financial wellness education.

“These refunds can actually change their lives and without teaching them how to better manage those resources and better manage that tax refund that they’re going to be getting in a few weeks,” Moses said.

He also said it saves the average income tax filer about $243 a year when they don’t have to pay someone to file their taxes. They learn how to E-file their own state and federal tax returns.

“That’s also 243 extra dollars that that person can actually put into a savings account or put toward retirement or put towards a down payment of some sort — on education, or even a house. So every little bit helps,” he said.

“So it’s very important because this is actually part of the grass roots at these fairs and actually, at these sites we can actually see what we’re doing is actually making a direct impact on South Carolinians’ lives.”

