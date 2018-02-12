Vice President Pence making contribution to Gov. McMaster’s campaign

Gov. Henry McMaster’s election campaign will receive a financial contribution from the vice president.

According to The State newspaper, McMaster’s campaign said it is getting a donation from a political action committee headed by Vice President Mike Pence. The donation from is from Pence’s Great America Committee.

McMaster is facing three others for the Republican nomination in the June primary. Polls show he leads Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg, and former state agency director Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant.However, two separate polls have shown McMaster under the 50 percent support he would need to avoid a runoff.

The PAC donation highlights McMaster’s ties to the administration of President Donald Trump.

Two years ago, McMaster was the first statewide-elected politician to endorse Trump for president during the Republican primary. Last fall, President Trump came to South Carolina to speak at fundraiser for the governor. McMaster often points out his friendship with Trump, who is popular with Republican primary voters in South Carolina.