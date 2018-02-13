Governor signs bill addressing nuisance lawsuits

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill Tuesday that limits nuisance lawsuits filed against businesses or industries by their neighbors.

The bill defines the circumstances in which a nuisance lawsuit can be filed by a property owner against an existing business that is in compliance with state laws and regulations.

The law protects South Carolina companies from being found a public or private nuisance if they are following all pertinent laws, licensing regulations, and local ordinances.

“What we’re doing is making the common law, which, of course, has existed for centuries, even more clear that as long as a business is following all the rules and has all the permits, all the documentation that it needs to have, if someone moves to that plant or that facility, they can’t start complaining,” McMaster said.

The bill is expected to encourage economic growth, attract further investment in South Carolina’s communities, and create more jobs.

“This is the greatest place in the whole country to do business and we want people to expand, to invest, and to be happy in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “I think that we always want to convey to people who are looking to invest millions, even billions of dollars, is that they know what they’re getting when they come to South Carolina. They’re not going to be vexed with unnecessary complaints, unnecessary lawsuits.”

“Through the legislative process we were able to address the needs of business and industry and still protect the individual property owners’ rights,” said Rep. Mike Forrester, R- Spartanburg, who sponsored the bill. “The bill will enhance our economic opportunities in the future by providing assurance to companies that their investments are protected.”

“In order to have business certainty in South Carolina, people investing hundreds of millions and billions of dollars, there needs to be some certainty,” the Governor said. “This provides it. It doesn’t change the common law but it does provide some clarification and some structure to it.”

Governor McMaster said property owners still have the right to file lawsuits.

“Of course, anyone’s free to bring a lawsuit,” he said. “What this does, is makes it clear what the rules are and the standards are in most situations for that lawsuit to continue on. It’s been clear that you cannot move to what you consider to be a nuisance and then complain about it. It does nothing to diminish anyone’s property rights.”

Several leaders of the state’s business community attended the bill signing Tuesday.

“On behalf of South Carolina manufacturers and their thousands of South Carolina associates, we are grateful to the legislature and Governor McMaster for their leadership in making H. 3653 law,” said Sara Hazzard, President and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “As South Carolina’s population continues to grow and neighborhoods continue to expand closer and closer to existing manufacturing facilities’ footprints, it is important to provide certainty to those manufacturers so that they can continue to invest, operate, and provide jobs.”

“Today’s signing of H.3653 is a victory for South Carolina jobs,” said South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Ted Pitts. “The manufacturing sector employs nearly 12 percent of the state’s workforce and is on the rise in the Palmetto State – paving the way for job creation, economic growth, and unrivaled innovation.”

“Volvo Cars is proud of the work being done by the Governor and legislature to ensure that advanced manufacturing continues to prosper in South Carolina,” said Katarina Fjording, Vice President, Purchasing & Manufacturing of Volvo Car Group and Chair of the SC Chamber’s Manufacturers’ Steering Committee. “Like many other companies, Volvo Cars has chosen to call South Carolina home due to the strength of its workforce and its business-friendly climate. The passage of this bill is a strong example of the state’s commitment to job creation and innovation.”

“When a manufacturer locates in South Carolina, it must be assured that its operations will not be threatened by nuisance lawsuits against its existing operations” said Jack Sanders, Chairman of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and President and CEO of Sonoco. “We thank the General Assembly for their fair leadership on this issue and for supporting the prosperity of manufacturing in our state.”

“Manufacturers have a long and proud history of being good corporate citizens to the communities where we work and live,” said Dirk Pieper, President and CEO of Sage Automotive Interiors and past Chairman of the SCMA. “It’s important to have policies like H. 3653 that encourage fair, consistent, and common-sense approaches in the legal system, because this allows manufacturers to continue to do what they do best – create, innovate, and provide meaningful local employment.”