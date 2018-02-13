New report: South Carolina faces critical teacher shortage

South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage that experts say will not get any better and may be trending the other direction.

According to The Post and Courier, new data from the state’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement found about 6,700 teachers left their positions at the end of the 2016-17 academic year. Of those, about 4,900 no longer teach in any public school.

Part of the problem is that there are fewer individuals going to college to become teachers. Commission on Higher Education research shows South Carolina’s colleges have experienced a 30 percent drop in the number of graduates seeking teacher certification.

The state Department of Education wanted to know why so many leave the profession. The agency created a committee to study feedback from teachers who change jobs. Of the nearly 200 responses they received, the most common complaint after low wages and a lack of classroom support were the demands of assessments and accountability.