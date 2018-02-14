SC Secretary of State running for fifth term, faces four challengers

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is seeking a fifth term, but faces a stiff challenge this year.

“I believe there’s still a lot to do in the Secretary of State’s office,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “We need to continue to enhance our online services. We have 150 of our applications online now and we want to continue to improve those because we live in a world economy now and we want to make sure people have access to these very important records 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Since taking office in 2002, Hammond said he has integrated digital technology into the office.

“I’m very proud that now we have so many of our applications online. The office is accessible at any time, not just during working hours,” he said.

Hammond said business filings increased eight percent over the past year. “So that means the economy is good and there’s a lot of activity out there. This is helping speed business up,” he said.

Hammond said if he’s reelected, he’d like to audit the annual reports submitted by charities to make sure the donations they collect are going where they say they are. “I’d like to take a closer look at our annual reports that are filed from charitable organizations and do more of a forensic background check on the 990’s and annual reports that are filed, to make sure charities are filing accurate information in their reports,” he said.

The 16-year veteran has attracted criticism, however, from business groups which believe the office was slow to move its filing process online. Hammond also admitted last year his office did not affix the state Seal to dozens of bills the past ten years, as the state constitution requires.

Republicans Nelson Farber, State Rep. Joshua Putnam and Kerry Wood have announced they are running against Hammond. Democrat Melvin Whittenburg announced his own campaign for the office earlier this month.

Hammond also said he’d like to get involved in more multi-state investigations into suspect charities. He said his office’s participation in multi-state investigations led to the shutdown of two charitable organizations, “because they had been misleading the charitable donors and not spending the money toward their programs.”

“I want to be able to shut down these organizations down and rid South Carolina of them,” he said.

When asked about a primary challenge from at least two fellow Republicans, Hammond replied, “Let’s talk about the Secretary of State’s office and how we have improved over the years and how we have one of the most accessible Secretary of State’s office in the nation.”

Hammond also said he’s proven to be fiscally responsible.

“I want people to know I am a conservative,” he said. “Over the past 16 years the appropriations from the General Assembly for the Secretary of State’s Office has only increased by $200,000. So I am working every day to give taxpayers the most bang for their buck.”