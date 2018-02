Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Police are continuing their extensive search for a 4-year-old girl missing since her mother was found badly beaten at home

— Health officials say another 22 flu deaths have been reported in SC since last week

— Meanwhile, blood centers say the widespread flu is causing a critical shortage

— SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond is running for a fifth term, but faces a stiff challenge from four others who’ve filed to run against him