South Carolina export sales top $32 billion in 2017

South Carolina set a record for total export sales in 2017, which commerce officials say marked eight consecutive years of highs.

The state’s 2017 export sales totaled $32.2 billion, according to data released this week by the U.S. Department of Commerce. That figure represents a 2.9 percent increase over 2016’s total

“South Carolina’s greatest asset is her people, a workforce that has built an international reputation for excellence,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in an announcement released by the state Department of Commerce. “Customers around the world know that when they purchase a product made here, they’re going to get something produced with a great deal of skill and pride.”

The top destinations of South Carolina exports are China (19 percent), Canada (12 percent), Germany (11 percent) and Mexico (8 percent). All other locations combined for 50 percent.

One of the state’s largest exporters is BMW. The German company’s plant in Greer exported more than 272,000 vehicles last year, the most of any U.S. facility. BMW said almost 9 out of every 10 exports traveled through the Port of Charleston.

“The Palmetto State has a long and rich history in international trade,” SC Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said in the release. “One time a leader in the export of rice, indigo, and cotton, we now export a more diverse group of products, including complex items, such as cars, planes and major household appliances. Moving forward, the continued growth and diversification of our trade activity will be critical.”