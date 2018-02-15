Charleston County transportation official removed for Facebook posts calling Obama ‘Chicago Street N****r’

Charleston County legislators have removed an official from a local transportation panel after comments calling former President Barack Obama a “Muslim bast’rd” and “Chicago street n***r” were posted on his Facebook page.

In a meeting this week, lawmakers voted to take Bobby Miller off the Charleston County Transportation Committee, calling the post (and others on Miller’s page) racist. The post involved was an image of Obama’s recently-unveiled presidential portrait, with Miller’s attached comments, “DAMN MUSLIM BAST’RD!! NOTHIN BUT A CHICAGO STREET N****R!! DEMOCRAT! FRAUD!!”

“It’s very disturbing that he would harbor these types of views and be as bold and brash to publicly make these pronouncements,” State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, told South Carolina Radio Network. Kimpson said he is particularly concerned that Miller made the post will serving on a panel that would determine how roads money is spent, including projects in minority-heavy neighborhoods. Previously, Miller served on the county planning commission.

Miller apparently deleted the post, later telling the Associated Press his account was hacked. However, other previous posts from his page dating back to last year still use the same epithets to describe Obama and other black politicians.

Charleston County GOP officials said Miller was a member of their party’s executive committee and also served as a precinct captain. Chairman Larry Kobrovsky told the AP he would ask for Miller to step down but was not sure if he had the power to remove him. Other Republicans in the Charleston County delegation supported his firing. “This behavior cannot & will not be tolerated. What an absolute embarrassment,” State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-James Island, tweeted Wednesday.

South Carolina law requires the state to set aside a portion of gas tax revenue towards county transportation committees (CTCs) to fund projects the CTC approves. CTC members are chosen by the county’s legislative delegation.