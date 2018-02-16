Accused Townville school shooter to be tried as adult

A South Carolina Family Court judge ruled Friday that a 15-year-old who admitted shooting four people at Townville Elementary School will be tried as an adult.

The ruling means 15-year-old Jesse Osborne could face life in prison, if convicted. Had he been tried as a minor, he would be released after his 21st birthday.

Anderson County investigators said Osborne also killed his father at home before the rampage. 6-year-old Jacob Hall later died from his injuries after the September 2016 shooting on the Townville school playground.

The Associated Press reports two psychologists testified that Osborne was not remorseful and would be a danger to others if released in six years. Prosecutors also played video from his questioning by investigators at the time of the shooting. The video shows Osborne saying his gun jammed after each shot because he used the wrong ammunition, which he speculated could have been God making sure he did not kill more people.

Osborne faces two counts of murder, three attempted murder charges and five counts of possessing a weapon during a violent crime.