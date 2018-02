Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Judge rules a 15-year-old who shot four at Townville Elementary School will be tried as an adult

— Meanwhile, a Spartanburg County high school student has been charged for a threat about “round two” of the Florida school shootings

— An Upstate televangelist who serves as a religious advisor to Donald Trump says he will run for Congress

— Massive pet food recall after salmonella found