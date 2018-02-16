South Carolina-grown products featured at SEWE cooking demonstrations

Celebrity chefs from restaurants throughout South Carolina will be showing visitors at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition how to incorporate the bounty of the state’s farm into home cooking.

The agriculture tent at Marion Square in Charleston this weekend will include as many as 30 vendors from throughout South Carolina, including cooking demonstrations Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click here for a schedule.

“Our tent has become very popular. And it’s a great forum to connect consumers from across South Carolina and really, visiting South Carolina, with the products that our farmers are selling or sampling there in the tent,” state Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers said. “The cooking demonstrations are a great way for people to connect with agriculture by way of food. Food, fun and family.”

Many of the chefs are from restaurants that feature South Carolina-grown food in their menus. Weathers himself will be joining University of South Carolina First Lady Patricia Moore-Pastides, wife of University President Dr. Harris Pastides, for a cooking demonstration Friday.

“Our celebrity chefs, and we have a number of them, will be cooking on demonstrations throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, using local farmers-grown products along with some other specialty, maybe fish or shrimp or something that they bring,” Weathers said. “We call it Wild in the Kitchen.”

Weathers said most of the restaurants represented are part of the Agriculture Department’s Fresh on the Menu program. Restaurants participating must ensure 25 percent of its menu items come from South Carolina farms.

“It’s one more way to remind our consumers, again, that they can support farmers across the state in a whole number of ways. One of which is to enjoy a great meal in some of our restaurants,” Weathers said. “This year three of our four chef ambassadors will be cooking for us. That is to highlight that program that we’re doing where these talented individuals are well-known to use South Carolina products and their restaurants are things we want to feature.”

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposistion runs through Sunday at various locations throughout Charleston.