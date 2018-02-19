Aiken County man sentenced 25 years for hit-and-run crash which killed two SCDOT workers

An Aiken County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing two highway workers with his car last year, then fleeing the scene.

30-year-old Lonnie Miller pleaded guilty last week to two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of hit and run causing death. Highway Patrol troopers say Miller was driving a car that plowed into three Department of Transportation workers along a roadway outside North Augusta last March.

The crash killed 54-year-old Anthony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark, who SCDOT said were inspecting a reported washout in a ditch.

“Following (Friday’s) sentencing hearing, SCDOT would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation and the Aiken County Solicitor’s office for the swift action in bringing this individual to justice,” the agency stated in an email. “Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Clark and Redmond families as well as our Aiken Maintenance team as they endure this difficult time.

Miller was also sentenced on one count of hit and run causing injury for the third DOT worker who suffered only minor injuries.