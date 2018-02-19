Proposed SC House legislation would define same-sex marriage as ‘parody marriage’

Proposed legislation introduced by a team of six South Carolina state representatives would define what a legal marriage means in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports the “Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act” would firmly establish what is marriage and what is considered “parody marriage.” Under the proposed bill a parody marriage means any form of marriage that does not involve one man and one woman, defining that a marriage as a means of a union is that of one man and one woman.

The bill would make it so that South Carolina would only recognize a legal marriage as being only between one man and one woman. The measure tries to counteract the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling that same-sex couples have a right to marry that cannot be banned by state laws. A federal court had already eight months earlier effectively nullified the state’s constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a man and woman.

The legislation would prohibit the state from respecting, endorsing, or recognizing any parody marriage, any policy or policies that treat sexual orientation as a suspect class and for other purposes.