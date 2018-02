Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Legislation introduced in SC House would classify any marriage not between a man and woman as “parody marriage”

— A measure which reached the House floor would allow police officers fired for misconduct to appeal their cases immediately

— Third Republican announces he’s challenging current Secretary of State Mark Hammond

— Highway Patrol troopers say they’ve found the truck that fled the scene after hitting and killing an 11-year-old Seneca girl