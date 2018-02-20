Effort to establish Blue Zone health community in Charleston advances

The effort continues to establish a Blue Zone health community in Charleston.

Two meetings are Wednesday to provide information on Blue Zones to community members. Charleston-area health leaders started the Blue Zone initiative in late 2017.

The founders of the Blue Zones Project think they’ve figured out what makes people live longer in some communities. And they want every community in the world to become a Blue Zone, including Charleston.

“I think when you look at the disease prevalence and the risk factors in the region, that there’s great opportunity to improve well-being,” said Tony Buettner, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Blue Zones. “We spoke to several hundred leaders and there’s great excitement to bring together all the great work that’s happening to do something big, to be the first Blue Zone Project demonstration site in the South and on the whole eastern seaboard.”

“We believe that a Blue Zone project will help to reduce childhood obesity, obesity rates, tobacco usage rates, get people moving more, eating better,” Buettner said. “It’s a proven approach with management, accountability and programming.”

Buttner said the program emphasizes education and the economic impact of a sick population.

“What the Blue Zone project will bring is that educational piece that will provide assistance, national experts and build environment policy, food policy, tobacco policy to make healthy choices simply the default,” he said.

The project incorporates community participation from schools, restaurants, grocery stores, churches, civic groups, employers, businesses and non-profits to establish opportunities for choices that contribute to healthy outcomes.

“Recognizing your community and those existing Blue Zone communities as communities of choice that are looking for a healthy workforce, a vibrant community. That’s what a Blue Zone will bring to Charleston,” Buettner said.

There are 42 Blue Zone communities in nine states. Buettner said those communities are seeing a drop in childhood obesity.

“Healthy, vibrant economies are yielded from a healthy population,” he said. “Charleston has always been a leader in many aspects of our history in American and currently you have broad-based support and leaders that understand the importance of this work.”

Charleston is hosting two community meetings Wednesday to discuss participation in the Blue Zone project. One is from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The second is from 5-6 p.m. Both community meetings are at Founder’s Hall, 1500 Old Towne Road in Charleston.

Based on the information gathered at the meetings in Charleston, the Blue Zone people will devise a proposal. Buettner said they hope to launch the program in Charleston in the fall.

