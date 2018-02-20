Engineering organization says SC would benefit greatly from Trump’s infrastructure plan

The American Society of Civil Engineers said President Trump’s proposed infrastructure legislation would benefit South Carolina in many ways.

President Kristina Swallow told South Carolina Radio Network one area the state would get help came to light during the heavy rains of October 2015. “In South Carolina we have a 178 high-hazard dams,” she said. During the heavy rains in 2015 and 2016 many dams across the state failed, causing washed-out roads and flooded neighborhoods.

Swallow said the plan would also benefit large-scale projects at the local level. “There is $1.8 billion in drinking water infrastructure needs in the next 20 years in South Carolina,” she said.

President Trump campaigned on the promise to improve the country’s aging infrastructure, but took a year into his administration to release a plan to make good on that promise. Now Congress will consider the issue and put together a package that can garner the votes to become law.

The plan includes $200 billion in federal funds that are intended to stimulate more than $1.5 trillion in spending, mostly from local and state governments and private entities over a decade.

Swallow said the state’s highways, well known for their repair needs, would also benefit. South Carolina’s Department of Transportation has prevoiusly said 16 percent of the state’s 76,000 public road miles are in poor condition.