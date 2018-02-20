Fourth Republican enters SC Secretary of State race

A fourth Republican has announced he’s running for South Carolina Secretary of State.

Greenville businessman and political consultant Kerry Wood is the latest of three Republicans who are challenging current Secretary of State Mark Hammond in the GOP primary.

“I have to deal with that office quite a bit and I see a lot of problems there,” Wood said. “A lot of them are fairly simple fixes.”

As a computer programmer, Wood said he would like to make some “simple” changes to the Secretary of State’s website, which he said uses an outdated operating system. “There’s a lot of really simple things we could do to revamp that and make it a lot easier for people to deal with,” he said. “As business-friendly as we (South Carolina) are, it’s kind of like there’s this little blockade there that if we just changed a few simple things we could make it so much better.”

Wood said his business experience prepared him for the office. “I’ve probably signed the front of more paychecks than I’ve ever signed the back of. I think every branch of government should run like a business.”

If elected, Wood also pledged to push for the position to be appointed by the governor and not elected by voters, to avoid the office being held by who he described as “career politicians.”

“The Lieutenant Governor and Adjutant General, recently we changed those where they’re going to be cabinet positions,” he said. “The Secretary of State really should be the same way. So the first thing I’m going to do is advocate eliminating it as an elected office.”

Republicans Nelson Farber and State Rep. Joshua Putnam have also announced they are running against Hammond. Democrat Melvin Whittenburg announced his own campaign for the office earlier this month.

