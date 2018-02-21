State legislator recalls meeting Billy Graham in Columbia

The late Billy Graham is being remembered throughout South Carolina.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, State Sen. Tom Alexander R-Oconee, recalled when he was a state representative in 1987 meeting Graham. “Dr. Graham addressed a joint assembly of this state legislature while he was here. It’s probably been one of the highlights of my times of different joint assemblies. And after that having the privilege of meeting Dr. Graham.”

At the time Graham was holding a crusade in Columbia. “Several of those nights when I was in Columbia I went to those crusades,” Alexander said. “It just demonstrates the impact he had locally and around the world.”

The 99-year-old evangelist had been attending Spartanburg’s First Baptist Church in the last decade.