DHEC deletes, investigates tweet calling President Trump a ‘f–ing tool’

South Carolina’s environmental agency released an apology and said it was investigating what happened after its Twitter account accused President Donald Trump of being a “(F–ing) tool.”

A Department of Health and Environmental Control spokesman told The State newspaper the agency is trying to determine if one of its communications employee posted the tweet or if the account was hacked. The agency has since reset its password, spokesman Tim Kelly said. Kelly added no more than a dozen DHEC employees should have access to the account.

The post at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday appeared to come as Trump met with students in response to last week’s Parkland High School shootings. “What a f–ing tool the president of the United States is. #ParklandStudentsSpeak”

Trump has responded to the shootings by suggesting that teachers should be allowed to carry guns in school as a means of self-defense. He also said he would be open to strengthening the background check process and raising the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic weapon such as the AR-15 rifle used in the February 14 attack.