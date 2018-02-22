Richland County legislator introduces bill to ban assault weapons in SC

A Richland County lawmaker is proposing legislation that would ban the sale of “assault weapons” in South Carolina.

State Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Hopkins, said at a Statehouse press conference Thursday, that she hopes her legislation and others which have failed to come up in committee can get a vote.

“Those bills have languished in committee, but it’s time for those bills and this one to get out of committee, be fully debated on the House floor and finally become law,” Brawley said.

The measure introduced Wednesday would ban semiautomatic-action, centerfire rifles with a detachable magazine that has capacity of 21 or more rounds, as well as semiautomatic shotguns with a folding stock or a magazine capacity of more than six rounds. It would include the AR-15 rifle, used by the shooter at last week’s Parkland High School shootings.

Brawley said her proposal would make schools safer, “You know, I am not of the mindset that we need to give teachers guns.”

Her legislation would also ban high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

She said every school should have a resource officer. “First of all, get serious about the budget and make sure there are resource officers in every school.”