South Carolina public school students could make up missed snow days online under proposal

State lawmakers are considering a legislation that would allow students to make up missed school days by working online at home rather than attending the school in-person.

According to The State newspaper, the House proposal includes a one-year request directing the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee to start a pilot program. The program would use online or virtual work or some other method rather than requiring additional days that students must be back in the classroom.

For school districts that can’t have students work online, the Oversight Committee will work with S.C. ETV and the State Library on how it can be achieved.

In the past few years, South Carolina has been hit by floods, hurricanes and snow that has kept students away from school for days at a time. Those unanticipated days off required school districts to adjust their calendars to make for the lost time in the classroom instruction, including having the students come back on federal holidays they would have had off.

Currently, school districts do not have the ability to make up missed school days with online work.