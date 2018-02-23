DHEC confirms employee out after agency tweet called President Trump a ‘f–ing tool’

An employee with the state’s environmental agency has left the job after the agency said it found they were behind a tweet on its official Twitter account that called President Donald Trump a “f–ing tool.”

The Department of Health and Environmental Control would not identify the employee, saying it was a personnel matter. However, the agency did say it was an individual who had intended to make the post on a personal account Wednesday evening.

“After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the tweet was posted by an employee who intended to post to a personal account,’’ DHEC stated in an email. “The tweet was sent using department equipment, which is a violation of DHEC policy. The individual is no longer employed with the department. Again, we apologize for the inappropriate comment that appeared on the department’s Twitter account.’’

The Associated Press said it requested and received a current list of communications staff and noticed Tim Kelly, a spokesman who had commented on the investigation on Wednesday, was no longer listed there. Kelly had speculated DHEC’s account was hacked and told The State newspaper he did not think an employee sent the tweet.

The original tweet was posted briefly Wednesday evening as Trump was meeting with students in response to last week’s Parkland High School shooting.