Some South Carolinians have comparatively highest electric bills in U.S.

Some electric customers in South Carolina pay the highest bills in the nation.

The State newspaper reports federal data analyzed by the Coastal Conservation League found residential customers of South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) in the Midlands and Lowcountry pay an average $163.10 a month. The report finds that is more than customers of every other investor-owned utility of similar size as SCE&G.

SCE&G customers pay about $30 a month more than residential customers in South Carolina of Duke Energy and $45 more than customers of state-owned Santee Cooper utility, according to the Coastal Conservation League. A big reason is due to the percentage of ratepayers’ power bills which go towards paying debt for an ill-fated nuclear project.

The average residential electric customer in the state spent $1,753 in 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s about $400 above the average nationwide. The agency released the data in its report last week. However, the report did not indicate which electric companies had the highest cost, instead focusing on the average statewide customer.