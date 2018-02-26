Aiken program brings horses to SC from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

People in Aiken love their horses. And Equine Rescue of Aiken makes sure all horses get the love and care they deserve — no matter where they live.

The group provided $160,000 in disaster relief last year to help horses and their owners hit by hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Texas and Florida, respectively

“We were able to get stuff on the ground almost immediately,” President Jim Rhodes said. “We were in Houston a couple days after the hurricane was there. We used our own money to get it started in the hopes that the donors would pick it up. And the donors did. They stepped up to the plate.”

The group has also been able to provide homes for racehorses rescued from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. At first, Rhodes said Equine Rescue tried to send the same food, water, and supplies to Puerto Rico. But that ended in failure.

“We sent a couple containers of supplies that never made it to their final destination,” he said. “So we kind of backed away from that and scratched our head and tried to figure out what we were going to do.”

Rhodes said they instead connected with Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare, which was rescuing horses from tracks in Puerto Rico and shipping them to Florida, where they were distributed to rescue organizations.

“When our President (Trump) said, ‘this is is an island,’ everybody laughed,” Rhodes said. “The logistics of trying to get stuff to that island and getting stuff off that island was huge,”

Three former racehorses were assigned to Equine Rescue of Aiken, one Virginia-bred named Not Too Shabby just found his forever home. “They’re actually doing very well — extremely well,” Rhodes said. “For what these horses have went through. They came in a little thin but good, level-headed smart horses.”

Rhodes said about 300 more horses rescued from Puerto Rico need homes. He plans to accept more in Aiken. Everything sent to Puerto Rico for livestock relief has to be inspected and certified by the U.S. Department of Agricuiltre before it can be distributed.

The horse racing industry has shut down in Puerto Rico as citizens there concentrate on rebuilding their own lives first. With no revenue coming in, there is no way for the track to pay employees. Volunteers have been stepping up to try to feed and hay the horses and make sure they had water delivered by emergency trucks.

Rhodes said agricultural livestock throughout Puerto Rico is suffering post-hurricane. Both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have a large dairy cattle population.

The rescue also took four horses found wandering in Florida after a hurricane there this summer. So far, two have been placed in forever homes.

But Rhodes said you can see the horse rescues’ work is expensive. From the shipping to the feeding, helping the animals takes money. The rescue also provides horses for veteran’s recovery and youthful offender programs.

“It costs us $250 a day to feed the 50 to 60 to 70 horses,” Rhodes said. “That’s an average of $250 a day. That’s $4.30 a head per day. So we feel like we do a pretty good job on that. But we need financial help to be able to keep our gates open and the horses fed.”

Rhodes said his love for all animals keeps him caring for the animals in the rescue. While in Houston providing food water and supplies for the horses, a goat farmer approached him asking if he could spare some hay for his goats.

“I couldn’t imagine having animals and not having the means to take care of them like the people in Texas and Florida and Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. I just couldn’t imagine people not reaching out a hand and helping.”

Click here for more information on Equine Rescue of Aiken. Monetary donations and volunteers are gratefully accepted.