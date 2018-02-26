Bad bottle of wine leads to career change for young couple

Deb and Joshua Jones turned a bottle of bad wine into a hobby.

“We were out drinking this horrible bottle of Bella Rossi,” explained Deb. “And we were like, ‘wine should be better than this. Wine should taste better than this.'”

The couple, then 21 years old, went on a mission to find a good bottle of wine. Eventually, instead of finding it, they started making it in their kitchen.

Eight years later, they turned the hobby into a career when the winery in Pelzer where they bought their winemaking supplies was listed for sale. Deb and Joshua want to share their winemaking experience with you at City Scape Winery in Pelzer.

“So we quit our day jobs about two years ago and bought the winery and kind of transitioned into a completely new life for ourselves at only 29,” Joshua said.

The Joneses are originally from Rochester, NY, not far from the famed Finger Lakes wine region. They moved to South Carolina so Deb could complete her Master’s degree at the University of South Carolina.

Joshua worked as an engineer at Michelin.

“I could just see myself in 30 years sitting in that same cubicle,” he said. “Is that what I really want to look back on my life?”

“We don’t miss our day jobs,” said Deb. “We work more than we ever have but we are happy and we love what we’re doing.”

The Jones are proud to show off their working vineyard and winery.

“It’s a full experience for the whole family,” Deb said. Visitors can roam the 12 acres of muscadine vines, pet goats or even say “hello” to Pinot the pig.

City Scape Winery offers winery tours, wine tasting, winemaking classes, special event venue or just a place to get away with the family. And pets are welcome, too.

“If we have a few extra minutes we love showing people around and talking to them about where we’re at with the fruit and the harvest schedules,” Joshua said.

The Jones’ say they feel their visitors catch their enthusiasm for doing what they love. The winemaking class has become popular.

“They can basically make their own wine from start to finish. If they leave with about 30 bottles of their own wine at the end of the class. It’s really fun.”

The Jones’ say their families have moved to South Carolina to help with the business.

“There’s nothing better than waking up every day and enjoying your work,” Deb said.

“I hope it inspires people,” Josh said. “We would love to meet the whole family.”

City Scape Winery is one of dozens of farms you can visit throughout South Carolina. Click here for more information.

For more information on South Carolina agritourism, click here.