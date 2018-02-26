Gubernatorial candidate uses power saw to open campaign offices

Calling herself a “conservative outsider,” GOP candidate for governor Catherine Templeton used a power saw to open four regional campaign offices across South Carolina on Monday.

She said the move was in response to a 2012 Charleston Post & Courier article which called her a “buzz saw” during her first two months leading the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Templeton stopped at office sites in Greenville, West Columbia, Rock Hill and Mount Pleasant on Monday. She has been vocal for months about her candidacy for the Republican governor primary.

The biggest issue of the day for Templeton was fighting gun control.

“I’m an ardent defender of the Second Amendment,” she said. “In fact, the only reason that I have a concealed weapons permit is because it’s the law. I don’t like that we have to pay a fee to government to take care of what’s our constitutional right and our God-given right to defend our families.”

She also said she would not support a ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to people under 20 years old. The gun-related questions come in the wake of the deadly February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

“The Second Amendment is a constitutional right and as we as people react to different things, it’s irresponsible,” she said of the immediate response following a mass-shooting incident. “I think it’s a knee-jerk reaction… It’s what government does all the time. They throw money at an emergency or they react to an emergency and that is not the appropriate, responsible or intelligent adult way to handle an emergency.”

Templeton said she favors allowing teachers to be trained and armed.

“I think that a teacher who wants to carry a weapon into a school to protect herself, himself, and our children, with the proper training, should be allowed to do so,” she said. “You have to know how to use a gun before you can protect our kids with a gun. So that’s just responsible and I don’t think any teacher would want to go into a classroom without training and knowing how to responsibly use a gun.”