Lawsuit disputes SC’s method of awarding electoral votes

A lawsuit attempts to take on the way South Carolina hands out its electoral votes in a presidential election.

According to The State newspaper, the lawsuit was filed by a team of law firms, activists and professors. The suit contends that the current presidential electoral awarding system misrepresents the popular vote.

The lawsuit filed in federal court states the winner-take-all system voids the votes of all South Carolinians who vote for anyone except the winning candidate. It “gives one candidate’s party all of the electors, regardless of whether the winning candidate has garnered only 38.09 percent of the popular vote in South Carolina, as Richard Nixon did in 1968,” the suit states.

Plaintiffs want the court to declare that the current winner-take-all system unconstitutional and order the state to award electoral votes equitably based on the candidate’s statewide total vote.

The problem is “not unique to South Carolina; it is also not unique to Democrats, as the same thing in heavily Democratic states, where Republican candidates do not get any electoral votes,” the lawsuit says.

The U.S. Constitution sets up the Electoral College for presidential races, but allows states to decide how those electors are chosen and dispersed. All but two states use a “winner-take-all” model. Maine and Nebraska electors are chosen based on how candidates won the state’s congressional districts.