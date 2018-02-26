Proposed legislation reaching Senate floor deals with threats to schools

Proposed legislation advanced to the South Carolina Senate floor would make it specifically illegal for a person to make a threat against a school.

Lead sponsor State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, said it clarifies what law enforcement can do. “It should be easily applied… whatever the law enforcement officer is looking at. Whether it’s on social media or whatever,” she said.

She filed the bill last year, so it just coincides with many threats across the state to schools since the Valentine’s Day shooting in Florida. It was crafted last year

Senn said it would let law enforcement determine if a threat is credible. “If it tends to indicate violence, an offer of violence with a dangerous weapon then that’s something a police officer can make,” said Senn. “I want to make sure this bill gets out so at the very least our officers can go and make an arrest on what they believe is a threat. And determine at that point whether it’s a credible threat or not.”

The legislation also determines fines and punishments for different type of threats.

The full Senate could take the legislation as early as this week.