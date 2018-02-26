Upstate legislator says he’ll host gun raffle for educators

An Upstate lawmaker says he will host a drawing that will give away guns to educators in order to demonstrate support for pro-Second Amendment legislation.

State Rep. Steven Long, R-Boiling Springs, said his office will be giving away three handguns: one to a K-12 teacher, staff member, or administrator; one to a college faculty, staff, or administrator; and one to any member of the public who enters.

Long said the raffle comes amid talk of teachers being allowed to carry guns for self-defense on school campuses.

“We absolutely need to make sure we have better security in our schools and the most efficient and most effective way to do this is by allowing teachers to carry,” Long said. “We’re not forcing this on teachers. It’s completely voluntary. But, if teachers are willing and able to carry, we need to give them the ability to have that protection.”

Long said the winners will also be given a gift certificate to attend a class to earn their Concealed Weapons Permit. The winner will need to pass a background check.

The freshman legislator is a CWP holder himself and was endorsed by the NRA during his 2016 campaign which ousted incumbent State Rep. Donna Hicks.

Those wishing to participate can go to Long’s campaign website.