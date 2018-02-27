Clemson Day intended to ‘paint the Statehouse orange’

Tuesday is Clemson Day at the South Carolina Statehouse.

“Clemson Day at the State House is an opportunity for our alumni and students to come, one, to learn more about the General Assembly and the work that they do on behalf of Clemson, but also an opportunity to educate members of the General Assembly with respect to the impact Clemson has on the state,” the school’s Vice President for External Affairs Angie Leidinger said.

Leidinger said the contingent from Clemson will highlight budget priorities through the appropriations process while in Columbia.

“Principally (we’re) saying ‘thank you’ to the members of the General Assembly for their support of Clemson University but in addition to that, we also have a piece of legislation that we’re working on with other higher education institutions in the state called the South Carolina Higher Education Efficiency Act,” Leidinger said. “It is an opportunity that would allow us to pursue regulatory relief measures in the areas of our capital permanent improvement project process so that capital projects that we bring before the state for approval, it streamlines that process as well as our human resources processes and our procurement processes.”

About 125 people representing Clemson are in Columbia Tuesday.

“Our invitation’s been extended to a number of groups: the board of trustees, our board of visitors, the Clemson Alumni Association, the undergraduate student government, graduate student government and then our state extension advancement council,” Leidinger said.